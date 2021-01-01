MSI Alpha 15 vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
Review
Performance
System and application performance
91
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
59
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70.9 against 65 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1163
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +21%
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6300
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +12%
7032
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +14%
553
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3456
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +11%
3826
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1445 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.069 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
