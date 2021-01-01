Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or Omen 15 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70.9 against 65 watt-hours

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15
1163
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +21%
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15
6300
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +12%
7032
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15
3456
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +11%
3826

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alpha 15
4.069 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +20%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

