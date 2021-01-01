Alpha 15 or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - Radeon RX 5300M Radeon RX 5500M Radeon RX 5600M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 71 against 65 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 248 x 26.9 mm

14.08 x 9.76 x 1.06 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~82.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.4% Response time 3 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Alpha 15 n/a ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 65 Wh 71 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 924 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5300M Radeon RX 5500M Radeon RX 5600M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 75 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 1050 MHz GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1402 MHz FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS Memory size 3 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1408 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Alpha 15 4.069 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +163% 10.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.