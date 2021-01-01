Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

63 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
VS
71 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 90 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alpha 15
4.069 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +83%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

