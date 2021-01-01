MSI Alpha 15 vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
From $2299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
93
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
51
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 0GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|13 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|160°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|260 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|93%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|58%
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|127 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|452 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|65.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.55 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1180
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +90%
7204
3784
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 15 +4%
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +149%
3847
1543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1335 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
