MSI Alpha 15 vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"

Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 0GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15"
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 82 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Surface Book 3 15"

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 343 mm (13.5 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 251 mm (9.88 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 13 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 160° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 34 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 260 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3240 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1600:1
sRGB color space 100% 93%
Adobe RGB profile - 58%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 127 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 452 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 65.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +90%
7204
Surface Book 3 15"
3784
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +149%
3847
Surface Book 3 15"
1543

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1335 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1536
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

