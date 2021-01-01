MSI Alpha 15 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 65 against 58 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.4 vs 137.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|Width
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|60 / 95 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1152
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +21%
5748
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1197
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 15 +53%
8465
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1445 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.069 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
