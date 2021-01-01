Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 15 or Surface Laptop Studio – what's better?

MSI Alpha 15 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

59 out of 100
MSI Alpha 15
VS
67 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 15 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 65 against 58 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.4 vs 137.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 15
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Width 357.7 mm (14.08 inches) 323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~83.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 230 W 60 / 95 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1000 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1445 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.069 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alpha 15
4.069 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Studio +83%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and MSI Alpha 15 or ask any questions
