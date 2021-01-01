Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 0GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 100 against 65 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (136.4 vs 167.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~84.3%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 54 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 59% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17
250 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm 359 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 89 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

