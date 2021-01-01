Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 17 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

MSI Alpha 17
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 86 against 65 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (154.4 vs 167.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~67.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 -
sRGB color space 59% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Alpha 17
250 nits
Alienware m15 R4 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +11%
3847
Alienware m15 R4
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 and MSI Alpha 17
2. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and MSI Alpha 17
3. Dell G7 17 7700 and MSI Alpha 17
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Alienware m15 R4
5. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R4

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and MSI Alpha 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский