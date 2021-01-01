MSI Alpha 17 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
93
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
99
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
72
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 86 against 65 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (154.4 vs 167.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.3%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1104:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|59%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|911 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Alienware m15 R4 +6%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +11%
3847
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
