MSI Alpha 17 vs Dell G7 17 7700
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
92
84
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
99
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
63
NanoReview Score
72
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 97 against 65 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.3%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1104:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|59%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41%
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|35 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|130 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|911 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
G7 17 7700 +4%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +25%
7026
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
G7 17 7700 +3%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +41%
3847
2732
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1