Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5600M
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 97 against 65 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~71.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 600:1
sRGB color space 59% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 41% 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time 35 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17
250 nits
G7 17 7700 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 130 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17
1160
G7 17 7700 +4%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +25%
7026
G7 17 7700
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17
472
G7 17 7700 +3%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +41%
3847
G7 17 7700
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1536
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

