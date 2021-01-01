MSI Alpha 17 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
92
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
97
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
71
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 65 against 53 watt-hours
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (129.4 vs 167.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1104:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|59%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|911 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +21%
1160
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +107%
7026
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +6%
472
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +94%
3847
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|2304
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|32 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
