CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 65 against 53 watt-hours
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (129.4 vs 167.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 400:1
sRGB color space 59% -
Adobe RGB profile 41% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17 +14%
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +21%
1160
Inspiron 15 5505
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +107%
7026
Inspiron 15 5505
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +94%
3847
Inspiron 15 5505
1981

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) -
Shading units 2304 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 32 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

