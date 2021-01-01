Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or Inspiron 17 7706 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 17 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706

MSI Alpha 17
VS
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~82.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 160° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 -
sRGB color space 59% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Alpha 17
250 nits
Inspiron 17 7706 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17
1180
Inspiron 17 7706 +11%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +66%
7204
Inspiron 17 7706
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +92%
3847
Inspiron 17 7706
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

