MSI Alpha 17 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
93
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|Height
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|Thickness
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|Area
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.3%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|160°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1104:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|59%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|911 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1180
Inspiron 17 7706 +11%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +66%
7204
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Inspiron 17 7706 +8%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +92%
3847
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1