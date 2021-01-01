Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 65 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 65 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (122.6 vs 167.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~89.2%
Side bezels 8 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 54 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 59% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41% 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17
250 nits
XPS 15 9500 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 89 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +2%
1160
XPS 15 9500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +74%
7026
XPS 15 9500
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17 +5%
472
XPS 15 9500
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +82%
3847
XPS 15 9500
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

