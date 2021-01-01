MSI Alpha 17 vs LG Gram 14 (2021)
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
LG Gram 14 (2021)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
93
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
74
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 0GB)
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1610 grams less (around 3.55 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 72 against 65 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (104.5 vs 167.5 square inches)
- 28% sharper screen – 162 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|313.4 mm (12.34 inches)
|Height
|271 mm (10.67 inches)
|215.2 mm (8.47 inches)
|Thickness
|28 mm (1.1 inches)
|16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
|Area
|1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2)
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.3%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1104:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|59%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|911 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|89 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1180
Gram 14 (2021) +11%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +66%
7204
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Gram 14 (2021) +8%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +92%
3847
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1265 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|2304
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
