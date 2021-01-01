Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or Gram 16 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Alpha 17 vs LG Gram 16 (2021)

MSI Alpha 17
VS
LG Gram 16 (2021)
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and LG Gram 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 172-235% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 0GB)
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 80 against 65 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.2 vs 167.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
Gram 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~83.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 1483:1
sRGB color space 59% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Alpha 17
250 nits
Gram 16 (2021) +40%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17
1180
Gram 16 (2021) +11%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +66%
7204
Gram 16 (2021)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17
472
Gram 16 (2021) +8%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17 +92%
3847
Gram 16 (2021)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 2304 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 0 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs MSI Alpha 17
2. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs MSI Alpha 17
3. MSI Alpha 15 vs MSI Alpha 17
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs LG Gram 16 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs LG Gram 16 (2021)
6. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs LG Gram 16 (2021)
7. LG Gram 17 (2021) vs LG Gram 16 (2021)
8. LG Gram 14 (2021) vs LG Gram 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 16 (2021) and MSI Alpha 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский