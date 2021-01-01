Home > Laptop comparison > Alpha 17 or Alpha 15 – what's better?

MSI Alpha 17 vs Alpha 15

MSI Alpha 17
VS
MSI Alpha 15
MSI Alpha 17
From $1149
MSI Alpha 15
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of MSI Alpha 17 and Alpha 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 17
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (137.5 vs 167.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alpha 17
vs
Alpha 15

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 271 mm (10.67 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 28 mm (1.1 inches) 26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 1081 cm2 (167.6 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.3% ~75.7%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 160°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1104:1 -
sRGB color space 59% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 41% -
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alpha 17
250 nits
Alpha 15
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 911 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17
1160
Alpha 15
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17
7026
Alpha 15
7026
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alpha 17
472
Alpha 15
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Alpha 17
3847
Alpha 15
3847

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1265 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 2304 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 0 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

