Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (144.1 vs 182.9 square inches)

Advantages of the Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm

15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~62.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 27.3 mm Colors Black Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 58.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 19 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Bravo 15 300 nits Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:26 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 200 W 280 W Weight of AC adapter 490 grams 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz - GPU boost clock 1645 MHz - FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Bravo 15 4.632 TFLOPS Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023 +47% 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Nitro 16 (AN16-51) 2023: - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.