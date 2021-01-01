Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~74%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4.632 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516 +45%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

