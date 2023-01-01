MSI Bravo 15 vs Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm
14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|893 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|58.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:26 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|150 / 200 W
|120 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|490 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1490
1604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6924
8340
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1427
1578
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Bravo 15 +2%
10046
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|712 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1057 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|4.32 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1408
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|88
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
