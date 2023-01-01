Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 53.5 Wh - 50 Wh 70 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs) Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs) Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm

14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~83.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 58.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 19 ms - Max. brightness Bravo 15 300 nits Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 50 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:26 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 150 / 200 W 120 W Weight of AC adapter 490 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Bravo 15 +7% 4.632 TFLOPS Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.