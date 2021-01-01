Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) or G15 5511 – what's better?

MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell G15 5511

63 out of 100
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $800
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53.5 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5500M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) and Dell G15 5511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
G15 5511

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~68.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4.632 TFLOPS
G15 5511 +39%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

