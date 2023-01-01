MSI Bravo 15 vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
52
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
55
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~68.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray, Purple
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|58.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1650:1
|800:1
|Response time
|19 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:26 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 / 200 W
|240 / 330 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|490 grams
|880 / 970 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1490
G15 5530 (2023) +28%
1912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6924
G15 5530 (2023) +92%
13323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1427
G15 5530 (2023) +36%
1945
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10046
G15 5530 (2023) +82%
18239
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1408
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|88
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
