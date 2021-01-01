MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Dell G3 15 3500
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $800
Dell G3 15 3500
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches
|365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm
14.39 x 10 x 0.84 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|57%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|130 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1451
1175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6556
4072
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1431
1154
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) +113%
10604
4988
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|73.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1