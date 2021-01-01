Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

63 out of 100
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
46 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $800
HP Pavilion 15
From $649
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 53.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.5 vs 144.1 square inches)

Laptop:
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 360.1 mm (14.18 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1408 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) +64%
4.632 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

