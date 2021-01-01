Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Victus 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

64 out of 100
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
64 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $800
HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
From $799
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5500M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) and HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 41% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 70 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (108.8 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches		 270 x 260 x 23.6 mm
10.63 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~101.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm -43.2 mm
Colors Black White, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1203:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.6%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4.632 TFLOPS
Victus 16 (2021 AMD)
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC245
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

