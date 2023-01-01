Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX GPU - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~74.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black White, Silver, Blue Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 58.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - Response time 19 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Bravo 15 300 nits Victus 16 (2023 Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:26 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 150 / 200 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 490 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz - GPU boost clock 1645 MHz - FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1408 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 88 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Bravo 15 4.632 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2023 Intel) +47% 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.