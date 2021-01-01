Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) or Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

63 out of 100
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $800
Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
From $1150
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 5500M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) and Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144.1 vs 179.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 398.6 mm (15.69 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 24.3-26.2 mm (0.96-1.03 inches)
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~71.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4.632 TFLOPS
Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) +54%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
2. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
3. Dell G5 15 5505 SE vs MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
4. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
8. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) vs Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5 17” (2021, AMD) and MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский