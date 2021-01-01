You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Alpha 15 Advantage Edition Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 24.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.98 inches 359 x 259 x 23.95 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1414:1 sRGB color space - 91.6% Adobe RGB profile - 67% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9% Response time - 6 ms Max. brightness Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) n/a Alpha 15 Advantage Edition 350 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 W 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP - 100 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 2177 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units 1408 1792 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen) 4.632 TFLOPS Alpha 15 Advantage Edition +146% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

