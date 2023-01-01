Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 17 or Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 – what's better?

MSI Bravo 17 vs Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

58 out of 100
MSI Bravo 17
VS
64 out of 100
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
MSI Bravo 17
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 17 and Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (168.5 vs 181.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 17
vs
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~74%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 13.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology FreeSync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Bravo 17
300 nits
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 280 W
Weight of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Bravo 17
10049
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 +104%
20505
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Bravo 17 +26%
8.6 TFLOPS
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
6.8-9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is not supported for AMD-based configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

