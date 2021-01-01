Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

64 out of 100
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
From $1415
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5500M 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.7 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1148:1 -
sRGB color space 60% -
Adobe RGB profile 42% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.5% -
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1408 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) +45%
4.632 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) vs MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
2. MSI GF75 Thin vs MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
4. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. Dell G7 15 7500 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
6. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский