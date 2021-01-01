MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
From $1415
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.7 vs 160 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1148:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|42%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.5%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|590 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN515-45) +18%
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7383
6538
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1419
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11635
10293
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC233
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
