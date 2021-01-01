MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1148:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|42%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.5%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|590 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +21%
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7383
6590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +12%
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11635
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC233
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
