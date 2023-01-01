MSI Bravo 17 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
Review
Performance
System and application performance
65
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (168.5 vs 182.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-55
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
|400.5 x 294.5 x 28.6 mm
15.77 x 11.59 x 1.13 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|1179 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~69.9%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|68.2 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1195:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|60.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|58.9%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 230 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|787 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.55 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Bravo 17 +5%
1864
1776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8069
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +37%
11071
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1651
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +12%
1854
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10049
Nitro 5 AN517-55 +43%
14338
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
