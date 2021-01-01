MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1660 grams less (around 3.66 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (160 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 74 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|400 mm (15.75 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|319.2 mm (12.57 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|35.3 mm (1.39 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~64.6%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1148:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|42%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.5%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|590 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11635
13551
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|140 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
4.632 TFLOPS
17.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC233
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
