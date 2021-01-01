Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

63 out of 100
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
From $1415
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 285% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 260 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.7 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 260 x 23 mm
15.63 x 10.24 x 0.91 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1148:1 -
sRGB color space 60% -
Adobe RGB profile 42% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.5% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
260 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +285%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 180 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 1408 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
4.632 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +12%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

