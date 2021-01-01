Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 3456 x 2234 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 285% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 260 nits

Better webcam recording quality

100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.7 vs 160 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 260 x 23 mm

15.63 x 10.24 x 0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1148:1 - sRGB color space 60% - Adobe RGB profile 42% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.5% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) 260 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +285% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 5500M 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 50 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1375 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 1408 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) 4.632 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +12% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC233 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.