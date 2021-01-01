Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

63 out of 100
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
VS
75 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
From $1415
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
From $2700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
GPU Radeon RX 5500M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (160 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 15% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 260 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 397 mm (15.63 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1148:1 -
sRGB color space 60% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 42% 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.5% -
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 590 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
4.632 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +198%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC233 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

