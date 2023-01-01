Home > Laptop comparison > Bravo 17 or G7 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Bravo 17 vs Gigabyte G7 (2022)

58 out of 100
MSI Bravo 17
VS
61 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
MSI Bravo 17
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
CPU
Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Bravo 17 and Gigabyte G7 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Bravo 17
vs
G7 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches		 397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 59 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1535:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.4%
Response time - 6 ms
Max. brightness
Bravo 17
300 nits
G7 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 180 W
Weight of AC adapter - 470 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Bravo 17 +8%
1864
G7 (2022)
1731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Bravo 17
8069
G7 (2022) +33%
10757
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Bravo 17
1651
G7 (2022) +9%
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Bravo 17
10049
G7 (2022) +39%
13969
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Bravo 17 +28%
8.6 TFLOPS
G7 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.2 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

