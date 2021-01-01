MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen) vs Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
From $1415
MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
From $800
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 17 2021 (Ryzen)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the MSI Bravo 15 2021 (Ryzen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
|Width
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1148:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|60%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|42%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.5%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|590 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11635
10604
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1375 MHz
|1375 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1645 MHz
|1645 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|4.632 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1408
|1408
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC233
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
