MSI Creator 15 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

66 out of 100
MSI Creator 15
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 15 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (110.5 vs 137.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 15 +146%
12 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

