MSI Creator 15 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 438-598% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 99.9 against 42 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 0 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

