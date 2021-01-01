MSI Creator 15 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
70
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 99.9 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 230 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5663
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
