MSI Creator 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

64 out of 100
MSI Creator 15
VS
58 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
From $1035
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI Creator 15 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 99.9 against 67 watt-hours
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 137.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 15 +18%
1204
ZenBook 14 UM425
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +33%
5938
ZenBook 14 UM425
4480
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +10%
7579
ZenBook 14 UM425
6908

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 15 +325%
12 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

