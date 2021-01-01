Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 15 or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

MSI Creator 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R3

MSI Creator 15
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R3
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 15 and Dell Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 0GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.6 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~67.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 230 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 895 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 15 +11%
1246
Alienware m15 R3
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +35%
7472
Alienware m15 R3
5540
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +27%
3457
Alienware m15 R3
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 1408
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Creator 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MSI Creator 15 and Dell XPS 15 9500
3. MSI Creator 15 and GS66 Stealth
4. MSI Creator 15 and Stealth 15M
5. MSI Creator 15 and Dell G5 15 5505 SE
6. Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell Alienware m15 R3 and m15 R4
8. Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and MSI Creator 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский