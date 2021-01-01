Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 15 or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

MSI Creator 15 vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

64 out of 100
MSI Creator 15
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R1
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI Creator 15 and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (137.6 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~69%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 15
1260
Alienware x17 R1 +28%
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15
5904
Alienware x17 R1 +47%
8655
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator 15
1211
Alienware x17 R1 +27%
1534
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15
7579
Alienware x17 R1 +67%
12637

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 15 +11%
12 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

