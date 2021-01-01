MSI Creator 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99.9 against 53 watt-hours
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 230 W
|45 / 65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Creator 15 +12%
499
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +75%
3457
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|32 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
