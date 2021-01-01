Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 15 or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99.9 against 53 watt-hours
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +75%
3457
Inspiron 15 5505
1981

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) -
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 32 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

