Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99.9 against 53 watt-hours
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
Inspiron 15 7506

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~79%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 62.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +73%
3457
Inspiron 15 7506
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 3840 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 0 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

