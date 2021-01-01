MSI Creator 15 vs Dell Precision 15 3560
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
82
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
70
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
- Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 99.9 against 42 watt-hours
- Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 230 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1246
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +72%
7472
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +73%
3457
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|0 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
