MSI Creator 15 vs HP 17
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
HP 17
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
74
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
93
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
60
NanoReview Score
65
41
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
- Can run popular games at about 731-997% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.6 vs 175 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 230 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1260
HP 17 +3%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +124%
5904
2631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1211
HP 17 +16%
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +188%
7579
2633
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Nahimic 3
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1