MSI Creator 15 vs HP 17

65 out of 100
MSI Creator 15
VS
41 out of 100
HP 17
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
HP 17
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 15 and HP 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 731-997% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (137.6 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 15.8 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Creator 15
n/a
HP 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 15
1260
HP 17 +3%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +124%
5904
HP 17
2631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator 15
1211
HP 17 +16%
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +188%
7579
HP 17
2633

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 15 +1329%
12 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

