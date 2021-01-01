Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 15 or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

MSI Creator 15 vs HP Spectre x360 15

64 out of 100
MSI Creator 15
VS
66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 15 and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 336-458% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 99.9 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (126.3 vs 137.6 square inches)

Laptop:
Creator 15
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 358 mm (14.09 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 19.8 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 230 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 15
1204
Spectre x360 15 +24%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +19%
5938
Spectre x360 15
4974
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator 15
1211
Spectre x360 15 +28%
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 15 +24%
7579
Spectre x360 15
6118

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 3840 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 15 +610%
12 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Nahimic 3 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

