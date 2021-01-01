Creator 17 (B11UX) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 99.9 against 57.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 174.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.1% Side bezels 6.6 mm 10.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness Creator 17 (B11UX) +233% 1000 nits Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator 17 (B11UX) +79% 12 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.