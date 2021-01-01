Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

76 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 86% sharper screen – 255 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (134.5 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm
15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.1 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1842:1
sRGB color space - 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 66.6%
Response time - 26 ms
Max. brightness
Creator 17 (B11UX) +233%
1000 nits
Swift 3 SF316-51
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +751%
12 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
