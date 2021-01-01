Creator 17 (B11UX) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK Apple M1 GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS

Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 99.9 against 58.2 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (100.1 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Creator 17 (B11UX) +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 95 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Creator 17 (B11UX) +362% 12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.