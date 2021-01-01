MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 99.9 against 58.2 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (100.1 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm
15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1616
1647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +20%
8594
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +69%
12667
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1