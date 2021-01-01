Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

76 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
66 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS
  • Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 99.9 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (100.1 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm
15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +362%
12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

