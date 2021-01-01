Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

78 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 151-206% higher FPS
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (136.4 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 259.4 mm (10.21 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 20.2 mm (0.8 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
Creator 17 (B11UX) +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +275%
12 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) or Dell XPS 15 9500
2. MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) or Dell Alienware x17 R1
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Dell XPS 17 9700
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Razer Blade 17 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский