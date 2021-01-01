Creator 17 (B11UX) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (136.7 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2

Display 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type Mini LED Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 255 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator 17 (B11UX) 1000 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 95 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Creator 17 (B11UX) +131% 12 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.